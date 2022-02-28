Johnny Gargano Now Taking Independent Bookings

Johnny Gargano is now fielding offers for appearances and business inquiries.

Gargano became a free agent in late 2021 after his WWE contract expired. The company made an effort to keep him on board, but he had other plans.

During his time away from the wrestling world, Johnny Gargano has been active online with his Twitch streaming account. Earlier this month, he and wife Candice LeRae became proud parents of a beautiful baby girl, Quill.

He also wanted the freedom to selectively pick and choose select projects.

“Johnny Wrestling” is now accepting bookings and business inquiries at [email protected].

Johnny Gargano hasn’t wrestled on the independent scene since 2015. He participated in a WWE tryout camp in June 2015 and wrestled for NXT for six and a half years.

As one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, he probably won’t remain independent for very long. For now, his publicist/manager is ready to field series offers.