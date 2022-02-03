Friday, February 4, 2022
Juice Robinson Is Now A Free Agent

By Chris Stephens

Juice Robinson’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired on January 31st, 2022. According to a report from Fightful, he is now a free agent.

Robinson has been wrestling in New Japan’s USA promotion and Impact Wrestling as of late. He has not wrestled in Japan since March.

“It’s a great time in wrestling to show up anywhere, and maybe it’s the right time for me to spread my wings and fly,” Robinson said to Sports Illustrated back in November.

Robinson may continue working with New Japan Pro Wrestling despite not being under contract.

The 32-year-old made his pro debut in 2008 after having been trained by Truth Martini. He signed with WWE in 2011 and worked under the name CJ Parker. While performing in NXT, his character became something of an eco-warrior and would carry signs that read, “There is no Planet B”. In 2015, Robinson departed the company and signed with NJPW that summer.

While in NJPW, Robinson was a 2x IWGP United States Champion. He also won the World Tag League in 2019 along with David Finlay. His team with Finlay, FinJuice, are also former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. FinJuice are also 1x former Impact World Tag Team Champions as well.

