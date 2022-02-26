Keith Lee Would Have ‘Loved To Battle’ WWE Star

Keith Lee only wrestled a handful of matches during his time on the main roster. There were many names people wished he got to face during his time with the company.

It appears that the former NXT champion himself had one such person in mind who he really wanted to face during his WWE stint, that is Big E.

Replying to a fan tweet recently, Lee said that he would have ‘loved to battle’ the former WWE champion, with or without the cuffs:

“I concur. E is someone I certainly would have loved to battle sans cuffs. Let’s be honest, even with cuffs, it would be an awesome fight.”

After a three-year-long run with WWE, Keith Lee was released from his contract in November last year. During his main roster run, Lee only wrestled a total of 47 matches.

The former champion has since joined AEW. He made his surprise debut for Tony Khan‘s promotion during the February 9, 2022 episode of Dynamite.

Lee defeated Isiah Kassidy during his debut bout. The win earned him a spot in the Face of The Revolution match. The winner of this ladder match will earn a shot at the TNT championship.