Kevin Owens Comments On His WWE Contract Negotiations With Vince McMahon

Kevin Owens opened up on his decision to re-sign with WWE during an appearance on FOX Sports’ Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

It was reported in December that Owens had signed a new multi-year contract with WWE as his previous contract was set to expire at the end of January. The deal is reportedly for three years and in the range of $2-3 million per year.

Owens was asked whether re-signing was a fairly easy decision to make. “I mean, WWE really didn’t let me think about it much in terms of — they made it clear they wanted me to stay.”

Owens then opened up on having the contract talks directly with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“No,” Owens said. “Vince McMahon, I dealt with Vince directly and he made it clear he wanted me to stay, and we made an agreement right then and there. It wasn’t — I’m a big believer in…my career is going to go the way it goes and I’m going to do my best with it. I’m there now for a couple more years and I’m going to do my best to get opportunities and knock them out of the park and reap the benefits. As I’ve documented before, there’s ups and downs to this thing — to WWE, to wrestling, to the industry. I feel like I’m on a really great upswing right now and I’m enjoying what I do, like I’m really enjoying myself a lot lately. So that’s great, and hopefully it keeps going that way. If it eventually stops feeling that way and I feel like I’m on the downswing, then it’s up to me to try to find a way back up. I’ve always taken that outlook. Yeah, I’m really having a great time these days.”

Owens has been recently trash-talking about Texas on WWE TV and social media, which is reportedly due to him facing Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. This would mark Austin’s first match in 19 years if he does come back.

