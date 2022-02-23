Kevin Owens Keeps Saying Things That Would Piss Off Steve Austin

In recent weeks, Kevin Owens has been saying a lot of things that are sure to piss off “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Owens and the Texas Rattlesnake are believed to be facing off at WrestleMania this year, and Owens has been saying a lot of things that could be paving the way for Austin’s return.

Owen’s has been antagonizing all of Texas in recent promos. With Texas both being Austin’s home state and the host of WrestleMania this year, it seems as though WWE has already started building the angle between the two of them.

He recently took a specific jab at Victoria, Texas. Austin spent much of his childhood living in Edna, Texas, a small town about 30 minutes away from Victoria.

Sounds like a really lame place. https://t.co/2aZgz4TP7M — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 20, 2022

Steve Austin has been known to drink a few “Steveweisers” in his day. Granted, he does seem to spill a lot of beer when he drinks them. Still, his association with beer is well-established. Kevin Owens recently let it be known that he is not a fan of beer.

Austin may have to return in order to defend beer’s good name. Owens has also been using the Stunner in recent years. That could play into the rivalry between him and Austin as well.

Owens also took a shot at Dallas, Texas recently.

"Going to @WrestleMania with my best friend as Tag Team Champion is so good, it actually makes it bearable that WrestleMania is happening in that hellhole known as Dallas, Texas." – @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/tAgOdjhEED — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 22, 2022

At some point, a beer loving wrestler from Texas might just have to give Owens his comeuppance.