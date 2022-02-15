Kofi Kingston Still Injured from Botched Spot at the Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston still hasn’t fully recovered from an injury he sustained during last month’s Royal Rumble match

The former WWE champion is known for his Royal Rumble moments using his eye-popping athleticism to avoid elimination. Kingston has done incredible things like walking on his hands to get back into the ring. Every year, he and WWE try to create more moments for fans to remember. However, this year they were unsuccessful.

After Kevin Owens threw Kingston out of the ring during the 2022 Rumble, Kingston tried to catch himself on the barricade without his feet touching the floor. Unfortunately, his feet did touch. The error was caught on camera, resulting in his elimination from the match.

Kingston tells The Week in Geek Radio Show that his toe is bothersome from the botched “Kofi spot.”

Kofi Kingston

“It was definitely a risky move, he said. “I knew I was going to be in pain no matter what. You know, whether I hit it or not, and unfortunately, I got the pain and didn’t get the benefit of actually doing what I wanted to do.”

He continued, “The ribs are doing okay. My toe is actually in a lot of pain, which is really weird, but I didn’t expect to come down with such velocity from that height. Although looking at it now, I’m like, well, what did I expect? I don’t know.”

Kofi Kingston Has No Regrets

It’s unclear how bad is Kingston’s toe injury, but he is still competing on Friday Night Smackdown in tag team matches. The former WWE Champion also doesn’t regret his failed Royal Rumble moment and believes it’s essential to take risks.

“…I tell people that it’s so important to go out and try as hard as you can, even if there is a risk of failing and it might be a high risk of failing. You still have to go out and try. You can’t do anything epic without risk, so go out and put yourself out there, and don’t be afraid to fail,” said Kingston.

He teamed with Big E in a loss against Los Lotharios at Smackdown on Feb. 11. Kingston didn’t share in the interview if he considered taking time from wrestling to heal his injury. It seems the WWE will continue to let him wrestle unless the damage gets worse.