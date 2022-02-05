Lince Dorado Explains Decision To Leave WWE

A lot of wrestlers work their whole life to get to WWE. However, Lince Dorado is one star who had that dream realised, but made the decision to leave it all behind. He was released from his contract in November last year.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He revealed that he had two years left on his contract when he asked for his release from the promotion.

Explaining the decision to leave the promotion, Dorado claimed that the WWE officials didn’t under the creative thought of being a luchador:

“They understood I was a luchador, but they didn’t understand the story or the motive or the creative thought that went into being a luchador. All they saw was, ‘This is just a guy in a mask that does incredible things.’”

Lince Dorado Didn’t Want To Be A Spanish WWE Star

[From left] Grand Metalik, Kalisto and Lince Dorado

Lince Dorado continued by saying that he didn’t want to be a Spanish WWE star. Instead he just wanted to be represented as a star with Spanish background:

“I didn’t want to be WWE’s Spanish star. I wanted to be represented as a WWE star who happened to have Latino culture and background. But they saw me only as a high-flyer.”

Dorado later claimed that he had great rapport with the likes of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis but the problem was the disconnect between what they thought was lucha libre and what we know it is.