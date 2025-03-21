Ex-WWE Star Talks ‘Passion’ After Behind The Scenes Return

Lince Dorado recently sat down with 302Birds to discuss his recent return to WWE. Dorado, once one-third of the Lucha House Party explained that after being cut in late 2021, he is officially back.

“February is when I started. As both a wrestler and a trainer. They’ve trusted me to train the next superstars of tomorrow at the highest point with WWE.”

For all his success in the ring, Dorado described coaching and training talent to be his “calling.” Dorado explained how he was preparing to be a coach long before he made it to WWE.

“I used to be a math teacher, so teaching has always been in my blood. Teaching wrestling is something that I love.”

At 37 years old with 17 years in the business to his name, Dorado knows that his career in the ring can’t last forever. That is why the masked star is working hard to make himself invaluable in roles outside of the squared circle.

“I try to better myself and find a skill within wrestling that’s going to keep me in wrestling, whether that’s making gear, making masks, training people, or consulting.”

Dorado is working hard to train the Superstars of tomorrow but that doesn’t mean his in-ring career is through just yet. With a pair of appearances for WWE NXT (albeit untelevised) earlier this year, fans can’t out seeing the wrestling veteran in a WWE ring once again.