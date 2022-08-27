Spoilers: Ex-WWE Superstar Debuts at Latest Impact Wrestling Taping

Upon leaving WWE, many former Superstars have found success as part of Impact Wrestling.

Christian Cage, Kurt Angle and Jeff Hardy would all do big things as part of the Nashville-based promotion, though they would all eventually return to WWE.

While many Superstars released in recent years have found success in Tony Khan‘s All Elite Wrestling, Impact has proven to remain a viable alternative for wrestlers after WWE.

Dorado’s debut

At this week’s TV tapings, former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado made his debut for Impact Wrestling.

Dorado, who now works under the name Mascara Dorada, debuted in Dallas, Texas, and picked up the victory over fellow WWE alum Alex Zayne (formerly Ari Sterling.)

On Twitter, Dorado thanked Impact Wrestling for the opportunity, and shared a brief clip of his match with Zayne.

Lince Dorado: A Retrospective

In April 2016, Dorado was announced as one of several wrestlers for the Cruiserweight Classic, which was ultimately won by TJP.

Defeating Mustafa Ali in the first round, Dorado was eliminated in the second by Rich Swann but was offered a contract and was signed in July.

After failing to capture the Cruiserweight Champion, Dorado was put in the Lucha House Party stable with Kalisto and Gran Mettalik.

In November 2020, Dorado would win his first and only championship, briefly holding the 24/7 Title before losing it moments later to R-Truth.

Dorado was released on November 4, 2021, after previously requesting his release from the company.