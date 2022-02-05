Montez Ford Open To Singles Run: “It’s Always A Dream To Be A World Champion”

Many believe Montez Ford will achieve great success as a singles star once the Street Profits split up. The Raw star himself also admits that it’s been his dream.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T. He first claimed that he doesn’t buy too much into the hype and he is currently focused on being a tag team star.

Though later Montez admitted that having a singles run and potentially winning the world title has always been a dream for him:

“It’s always a dream to be a World Champion, and I don’t think that ever goes away. I feel like all the guys and everyone that’s here,

if you’re not trying to be the guy then — obviously you want to make money,” said Montez Ford, “that’s the main thing, but you always want to [be] the man, too.”

Ford’s partner Angelo Dawkins has also discussed this subject previously. He admitted that his tag team partner has the potential to hold the world title in WWE.

Though he also explained that he would like a New Day style split for the Street Profits where they can go their separate ways but still support each other when it’s needed.

