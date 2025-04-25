Street Profits Retain Tag Titles In TLC Match, Use Prosthetic Leg

The Street Profits are still the WWE Tag Team Champions after surviving a brutal Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) match on the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins successfully defended their titles against both DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in an intense triple threat showdown.

As expected in a TLC match, tables, ladders, and chairs were all legal and heavily featured. However, the chaos didn’t stop there — at one point, a fan’s prosthetic leg was even used as a weapon, adding to the unpredictable nature of the bout.

The match reached its climax when Angelo Dawkins delivered a devastating spear to Tommaso Ciampa, who was suspended from the title belts high above the ring. Moments later, Montez Ford ascended the ladder and retrieved the titles, ensuring the Street Profits’ reign as champions continues.

THE STREET PROFITS DID IT!!!@MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins just proved WHY they are the WWE Tag Team Champs! ??#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zOhxY05GeZ — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2025

This reign marks the first time in years that the Street Profits held tag team gold and the pair are in no hurry to lose the gold anytime soon.