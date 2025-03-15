The Street Profits Are Just Getting Started After WWE Tag Title Win

On the March 14, edition of WWE SmackDown, the Street Profits captured the WWE Tag Team Championships from DIY, marking the Profits’ first reign as champions in years. Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Angelo Dawkins said that watching a soccer game pitting Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid helped motivate him for the tag team match.

“Watching their resilience on the pitch was something special. It motivated me to come out here and put on a show, especially in Barcelona.”

Montez Ford was unsuirprisingly thrilled to once again be a champion, and shared that there’s still work to be done for himself and Dawkins.

“All week, we’ve been talking about job’s not finished, job’s not finished. But guess what? Job’s just started. We’re the new WWE Tag Team Champions.”

Dawkins wrapped things up by saying the pair won’t be losing the titles anytime soon and had some words of warning to any teams that plan on taking the WWE Tag Team Titles.

“Any team that want to get in our way, try to get a shot at these titles, we putting y’all in the dirt, ten toes down. Street Profits, bar none, fade all, we want the smoke.”

The Street Profits have now reached the top of SmackDown’s tag division, a stacked group which includes DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, and others. With gold around their waist once more, fans can expect a lengthy run for the Profits if the new champions are to be believed.

