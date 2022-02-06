Montez Ford Reveals Conversation with Johnny Knoxville Before the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently discussed a conversation he had with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville ahead of the Royal Rumble event.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Ford revealed how big a fan he is of the Jackass show and how much he enjoyed meeting the face of the programme.

“He was all game. The cool part about it, I was telling him, ‘Hey man, me and my sister used to stay up late nights to watch MTV, MTV 2, and watch Jackass and The Wild Boys, and everything’” Montez began.

“Like, all night, and we’d see all the crazy scenarios that they did. So for me to have that moment was just like full circle, all the childhood nostalgia all the way around. But he was all game, man” Montez revealed.

Montez Ford on Johnny Knoxville

“He was like, ‘Hey guys, if I am in there, I am in your guys’ world. Don’t let up on me, I want the real thing.’ He said, ‘I have spent my whole entire career hurting other people.’ He’s a great guy, all for it. It’s always cool too to have people from different worlds come in” the former RAW Tag Team Champion continued.

“People that you’ve grown up and watched and come across people that are fans of the business, to come across and just be so welcoming to our world and everything.

“It was cool. He said he was ready to come back too, so I guess we need to lay the smackdown a little bit harder next time” the Street Profits member concluded.

*credit to 411mania.com for the transcription.