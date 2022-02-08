Nick Gage Signs Multi-Year Contract With GCW

Nick Gage has officially signed with Game Changer Wrestling. The promotion does not normally contract talent but an exception was made for Gage. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to social media recently to announce the news.
“This is the first & likely the last contract GCW will ever offer. Nick has earned the right to finish his career on his terms w/ dignity & a focus on the future he deserves. I’m proud GCW can give him that. For the hard work, sacrifice & loyalty over 23+ years, MDK ALL FN DAY!” Lauderdale posted to Twitter.
Gage won the GCW World Tag Team Championships along with Matt Tremont at the WRLD on GCW PPV from The Hammerstein Ballroom.
Coming Up In Game Changer Wrestling
The following matches have been booked for upcoming GCW events.
2/19 from Atlantic City – GCW Believe Me
- Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot
- Mascara Dorada vs. Joey Janela
- Atticus Cogar vs. Allie Katch
- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The SAT (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)
- John Wayne Murdoch vs. G-Raver
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship
Alex Colon (c) vs. Reed Bentley
2/20 from Atlantic City – GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do