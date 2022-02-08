Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Nick Gage Signs Multi-Year Contract With GCW

By Chris Stephens

Nick Gage has officially signed with Game Changer Wrestling. The promotion does not normally contract talent but an exception was made for Gage. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to social media recently to announce the news.

“This is the first & likely the last contract GCW will ever offer. Nick has earned the right to finish his career on his terms w/ dignity & a focus on the future he deserves. I’m proud GCW can give him that. For the hard work, sacrifice & loyalty over 23+ years, MDK ALL FN DAY!” Lauderdale posted to Twitter.

Gage won the GCW World Tag Team Championships along with Matt Tremont at the WRLD on GCW PPV from The Hammerstein Ballroom.

Coming Up In Game Changer Wrestling

The following matches have been booked for upcoming GCW events.

2/19 from Atlantic City – GCW Believe Me

  • Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot
  • Mascara Dorada vs. Joey Janela
  • Atticus Cogar vs. Allie Katch
  • The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The SAT (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)
  • John Wayne Murdoch vs. G-Raver
  • GCW Ultraviolent Championship
    Alex Colon (c) vs. Reed Bentley

2/20 from Atlantic City – GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do

  • 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Gringo Loco
  • Atticus Cogar vs. Alex Zayne
  • Drago Kid vs. ASF
  • Joey Janela & Marko Stunt vs. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice)
  • GCW World Tag Team Championships
    The H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) (c) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
Chris Stephens
Chris Stephens is a freelance writer covering pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts.
