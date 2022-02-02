Nyla Rose on Transphobic Fan Sign Incident at AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling first signed trans wrestler Nyla Rose, shares her thoughts regarding a wrestling fan offensive sign aimed towards her.

On Dec. 22, 2021, Rose wrestled Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite. A fan hoisted a transphobic sign for the AEW camera to see during the match. Rose responded by giving the middle finger, and her employers removed the male fan from the event. Sports Illustrated Justin Barrasso spoke with Rose about the incident that upset those that supported her and diversity.

Barrasso also transcribed the following quotes.

“For the most part, people understood why that sign was wrong,” Rose said. She continued, “Maybe that person didn’t quite understand the gravity of what they were doing. You want to boo, that’s cool. But there is a line. People might feel it’s a conflict of their beliefs by simply respecting someone else, but it’s not. You don’t have to understand or even agree with somebody’s situation to show them simple respect and kindness, like respecting their pronouns and respecting their way of life. I’d love for people to be cool with it, but if that’s not your thing, it’s not your thing. But shouldn’t people want to treat their fellow humans with a little respect and kindness?”

Nyla Rose’s on her Influence in AEW

As an African and Native American transgender wrestler in AEW, Rose is a role model for others. Although the article notes that Rose believes she is a wrestler and not a pioneer, the former AEW Women’s World Champion recognizes how influential she is.

“People from so many different walks of life have connected with me, and I think that’s wild,” Rose said. She continued, “I grew up a wrestling fan, and I found inspiration in my life from the things the wrestlers did. I’m going out there thinking, I’m just performing and putting on a show, but people have told me I’m a beacon for them. Black families have said they see me as someone who is so strong. As a Native person, I’ve heard from families that tell me it makes them so proud of their heritage that they’ve broken down in joy when they see themselves reflected in the Iroquois flag. The LGBTQ community has such a prominent figure [in Nyla Rose], and I understand the importance of that.”

Rose isn’t the only AEW wrestler from the LGBTQ community that had to deal with an offensive spectator. On Dec. 8, 2021, at AEW Dynamite, an instigator called Anthony Bowen a homophobic slur during his match. Like Rose, Bowens hopes to continue ignoring the hate and positively influence those who look up to him.