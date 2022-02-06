Paige Shows Off Her New Look, Shuts Down Twitter Trolls

WWE Superstar Paige is showing off her ‘new’ look.

The 2-time Divas Champion last wrestled in December 2017. She was forced into retirement due to neck injuries, but Paige is determined to get back in the ring.

Paige is becoming a master at roasting trolls on social media:

I see a bunch of people in my mentions trying to talk shit so I will roast them. Gotta do better than that lads. It’s not natural anymore. Also gotta be more creative than “you’re plastic” or “tapes hehe” come up with something new. Amiright? — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 1, 2022

Welp. Another troll turns their acct private. ? — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 1, 2022

Paige’s New Look

On Saturday, she took a short (we hope) break from shutting down trolls to provide our best look yet at her latest stunning look.

(Photo credit: Twitter @RealPaigeWWE)

Paige looks amazing and sounds like she is living her best life. According to her, she’s the healthiest she’s ever been and is thriving.

I think I make a good hero. Being able to bounce back from addiction, public humiliation, escaping near paralysis and all the other shit that would kill a person and now being sober the healthiest I’ve ever been and thriving. I don’t give a fuck. That’s inspiring. Toot toot. https://t.co/Ewp0vbRhIl — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 31, 2022

Paige’s WWE contract runs through June 2022. It will be very interesting to see if she sticks with WWE, or takes her talents elsewhere. Over the past several months, Paige and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker have been expressing mutual admiration for each other on Twitter.

Paige was rumored to be involved in the recent Women’s Royal Rumble, but that never materialized. Fans were so hopeful that Paige would be in the Rumble that she was trending on social media for several days.

During her time away from wrestling, Paige has been focused on several other projects. Last year, she Paige was featured in a music video for the band Falling In Reverse.

If her in-ring career is over, Paige won’t have any trouble raking in huge money. She has a very popular Twitch channel under the handle, @SarayaOfficial. A recent Twitch data leak revealed she’s making a fortune doing live streams for her fans.