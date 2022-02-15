Former WCW And WWE Referee Mickie Jay Has Passed Away

Former WWE and WCW referee Mickie Jay passed away on Monday, February 14 at the age of 59 after a battle with COVID-19 pneumonia.

Per PWinsider the wrestling veteran, real name Mickey Henson, had suffered severe lung damage over the course of battling pneumonia. He was taken off life support at 6:19 PM EST.

Jay first broke into the wrestling business working as a referee for Championship Wrestling from Florida. There he worked under Dusty Rhodes and Steve Keirn.

The late talent was then hired by WCW in early 1990s. He remained with the promotion until the company got sold to the then WWF in March 2001.

Mickie Jay wasn’t brought in by WWE immediately. He was hired by the promotion in 2005 to work on Raw. He later worked on ECW and SmackDown brands as well.

As a referee, the former WWE employee officiated a number of marquee matches. This included Edge vs. Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22 and John Cena vs. Kurt Angle at Survivor Series 2005.

Jay left the ring after being diagnosed with Mantle cell lymphoma in 2008. He was officially let go by WWE in 2009. At one point he was told that he had only months to live but he battled back and defeated cancer.

SEScoops extends our deepest condolence to the family and friends of Mickey Henson.