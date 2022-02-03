Riddle Says RK-Bro Was Only Supposed To Last One Night

Matt Riddle said in a recent interview with Mark Andrews that his team with Randy Orton, RK-Bro, was not supposed to be a long term deal. In fact, Riddle says the original plan called for Randy Orton to turn on him the very first night.

“I’ll tell you this, I guess it’s just my luck with tag teams because now I’m tagging with Randy Orton, doing the RK-Bro and bro, same thing happened. It was supposed to be a one — he was supposed to turn on me night one,” Riddle said.

“Like literally, he was supposed to turn on me night one and then Vince and the crowd and everybody liked it so much they’re like, ‘You guys willing to see if this works?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah’ and Randy was like, ‘Yeah, we’re willing to see.’”

“You know, we like working with each other, we’re friendly, it’s been crazy. Randy was gone for three months, I just kept the team afloat. Always talking about Randy. They’re like, ‘Oh man, he’ll be back soon.’ I had no idea when he was coming back.”

Where Is Randy Orton?

Randy Orton

Randy Orton appears to be taking time away from WWE again, although it is not clear how long he will be gone for. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that the Viper will be away for “a little while” although the reason for his absence is not clear.

Orton entered into the Royal Rumble match at #29 and only lasted a little over 2 minutes before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar. He then missed this week’s RAW even though he had been scheduled to take part in the scooter race along with Riddle against the Alpha Academy. It’s not clear if Orton will be on RAW next week for the Quiz Bowl with RK-Bro, Chad Gable and Otis.

H/T to Fightful for the above transcriptions.