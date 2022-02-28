Plans for WWE Titles After WrestleMania 38 Unification Match

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will face off at a WrestleMania for the third time in just over one month at WrestleMania 38. This time, the match will be title vs. title, with Reigns putting his Universal Championship on the line and Lesnar his WWE Championship. In the end, the titles will be unified.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s no plans for the titles to remain unified long term.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that the company still wants to have two world champions, and this will be no different than when WWE has unified titles in the past. In the end, they’ll go right back to having two champions.

Meltzer went on to note that it’s not feasible in the current media landscape for WWE to only have one world champion. With Raw airing on USA Network and SmackDown airing on FOX, both networks want their own champion. In the past, when the brand split first started, the company had a traveling world champion across brands at one point.

However, fans should expect to see the championships unified in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas.

WWE WrestleMania 38 Card So Far

The other matches confirmed so far for WrestleMania 38 are:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (Main Event for Night One)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Additionally, Edge will be wrestling at the show against a yet to be determined opponent, and Vince McMahon is currently being rumored for a match against Pat McAfee.

Do you like having a world champion on each brand, or would you rather see WWE have a traveling champion across the brands? Let us know in the comments section below!

