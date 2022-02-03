Sean Waltman Says WWE Wasn’t Interested In Royal Rumble Appearance

Sean Waltman said he notified WWE that he would be available for the Royal Rumble if they needed him. According to comments he made to Sports Illustrated, his belief is that the company wasn’t interested.

“As far as the Royal Rumble, I gave them a heads up I’d be ready if they wanted me,” Waltman says. “I wasn’t actively campaigning for it. I wasn’t going to do that. But I let them know, and I guess they weren’t interested.”

Waltman also noted during the interview that he did pretty well in wrestling when he was not clear-headed. He believes he has much left to offer now that he is.

“I did pretty well in this industry when I wasn’t clear-headed, so think of what I can do with a healthy mind and healthy body,” Waltman says. “I don’t know how many matches I have left in me, so I’m going to go out there and have some great f—ing matches.”

Waltman’s last match was in the spring of 2019. He says that his last few years of wrestling were more of a nostalgic act but that this run will be different.

The 49-year-old appeared recently on The WRLD On GCW PPV from The Hammerstein Ballroom. He now appears to be entering a program with Matt Cardona in the promotion.