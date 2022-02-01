Heat on Shane McMahon From Royal Rumble Booking (Report)

Shane McMahon worked as a producer for the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday. It’s a role that reportedly has gained him some detractors backstage in WWE.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, people backstage were upset with how hands-on McMahon was in booking this year’s Rumble.

“There was a lot of heat on Shane because Shane was one of the producers. In fact he was kind of the head producer of the Rumble. Then he had an idea of what the Rumble was going to be and a lot of that ended up being changed.”

Ringside News had earlier reported that, “A tenured member of the creative team told us that Shane McMahon ‘openly buried Jamie Noble’ and he ‘tried to book the Rumble around himself.'”

McMahon had worked as a producer for the Rumble matches in 2020 and 2021. Reports are he was far more involved this year, however.

Shane McMahon WrestleMania Plans

The plans for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania currently are for him to have a match with Seth Rollins. Shane reportedly wanted Seth to appear in the Rumble match so they could kickstart their rivalry.

“Both Rumbles were changed over and over again,” said Dave Meltzer. “In fact, the Seth match with Roman was changed several times too. Essentially, the original finish was Roman Reigns was going to beat Seth Rollins.”

Shane McMahon at one point had been scheduled to be in the Elimination Chamber match as well. This would have furthered his rivalry with Rollins but that appears to have changed as well now.

PW Insider has reported that Shane McMahon will be a regular on the RAW roster.