Shane McMahon Departs WWE After Royal Rumble Chaos

WWE has scrapped plans for Shane McMahon to wrestle at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon‘s only son was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match. In the days following the Rumble, we learned Shane McMahon was heavily involved in the booking the men’s Rumble match. The planning of that match was said to be very chaotic and McMahon had “backstage heat” as a result.

Steve Carrier of RingsideNews is reporting that all bets are off and Shane ‘o Mac is effectively gone from the company.

“There is a lot going on with Shane McMahon. He is now off RAW, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania,” Carrier tweeted. “A tenured source within the company told us that Vince McMahon is also quietly using the term ‘let go’ to describe the situation.”

A tenured source within the company told us that Vince McMahon is also "quietly using the term 'let go'" to describe the situation… Shane McMahon has been "let go." — Steve Carrier of Ringside News (@steve_carrier) February 2, 2022

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has since confirmed the Ringside News report.

Shane McMahon & the Royal Rumble

McMahon worked as a producer on the men’s Royal Rumble match. It is something he also did for the 2020 and 2021 Rumble matches as well. Previous reports stated that McMahon attempted to make this year’s Rumble match all about himself, however.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“There was a lot of heat on Shane because Shane was one of the producers,” Meltzer said. “In fact he was kind of the head producer of the Rumble.”

A previous report from Ringside News stated that “A tenured member of the creative team told us that Shane McMahon ‘openly buried Jamie Noble’ and he ‘tried to book the Rumble around himself.’”

