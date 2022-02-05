More of Shane McMahon’s Wild Royal Rumble Pitches Revealed

It’s been quite the week for Shane McMahon, who went from an appearance in the Royal Rumble to reportedly being let go by his father’s company.

In an update to what went down last weekend in St. Louis, Fightful Select published more information on McMahon’s backstage dealings prior to the Royal Rumble match. Though McMahon wasn’t the sole producer of the match, he was involved in creative and had some wild pitches that didn’t make it into the final match.

According to Fightful Select, McMahon was pitching ideas for his entry into the Royal Rumble match that he felt would highlight him personally. He even pitched being the number one entrant in the match. According to the report, Vince McMahon got involved, made changes to the match, and noted that they wouldn’t be doing much of what Shane had pitched previously.

Apparently it wasn’t just Vince McMahon who wasn’t happy with Shane’s pitches. Brock Lesnar also took issue with the ideas being thrown around by the younger McMahon.

Shane was pretty insistent on some of his ideas, even though they didn’t come to fruition. He was reportedly acting quite unprofessional about the situation, talking down to people in the process. One source told Dave Meltzer:

“Every single story you’ve already heard, multiplied many times over. He was unprofessional the likes of which left Vince no options but to fire him.” WWE Source on Shane McMahon’s Behavior

There was also a funny situation with Randy Orton. According to the report, McMahon was originally supposed to be the 29th entrant and Orton was supposed to come in at 28. However, this got mixed up and Orton told McMahon that he would not be coming down to Shane’s “Here Comes The Money” theme so he better get out there once number 28 was called.

Overall, this year’s Royal Rumble was very poorly received by both the fan base and backstage, leading to a lot of the fallout which has been reported this week. WWE has not confirmed Shane McMahon’s release publicly as of yet.

Don’t forget to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.