Sonya Deville Seen With A Sling (Photo)

On screen WWE official Sonya Deville appears to be dealing with some sort of arm injury. She was recently spotted with a sling in her left arm.

The WWE star posted a photo from the red carpet of NFL Honors show on her Instagram earlier today. In the photo as seen below, she is wearing a sling in her arm:

“Thank you @glaad and @nfl for an incredible event tonight in LA, inclusion is so important and brands like @wwe and the @nfl showing their support and representation matters so much. Go LA”

Sonya Deville last wrestled during the Royal Rumble PPV. She took part in the women’s Royal Rumble. She entered the match at #11 and was eliminated by Naomi two minutes later.

She also had an interaction with Ronda Rousey on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Deville tried to get between Charlotte Flair and Rousey. As a result, she was put in an armbar by the former UFC star.

There is no word yet on if Sonya Deville has suffered a real injury or if she is selling the attack from Rousey. We will keep you updated on her status if any details about her health come to light.