WWE Wants Stone Cold Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

In a WrestleMania season shocker, a new report indicates that WWE is attempting to get “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to return for a match at this year’s WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas.

A match for Austin at WrestleMania would be his first in nearly 20 years. His last match was against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in Seattle back in 2003. Additionally, this year’s WrestleMania takes place in Austin’s home state of Texas, perhaps presenting an enticing opportunity for the WWE Hall of Famer.

According to the report from Fightful Select, WWE has made a “significant overture” for Austin to wrestle at WrestleMania 38. WWE has not commented officially on the manner, and the Fightful report indicates that WWE sources have responded in various ways to the report — everything from being “coy” to assuming the match will indeed happen.

Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Being Discussed for WrestleMania

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline followed up Fightful’s report by noting that an Austin vs. Kevin Owens match specifically has been discussed for the show. Of course, Owens has used the Stone Cold Stunner in recent years, which would make sense as an obvious tie-in.

Over the years, several stars have attempted to convince Austin to return for a one-off match, but nobody has gotten him even close to attempting a comeback. Austin is now 57 years old; he was just 38 when he wrestled for the last time back in 2003.

Interestingly, WWE was offering two-for-one tickets to WrestleMania earlier Monday as a Valentine’s Day special. In year’s past, a ticket special for WrestleMania was almost unheard of due to the popularity of the show. However, with WWE running two nights at one of the biggest stadiums in the country, they have a lot of tickets to move this year. No doubt an Austin return would do a lot for ticket sales.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.