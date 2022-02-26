Vince McMahon ‘Most Likely’ To Have A Match At WrestleMania

WrestleMania is the event of surprising feuds and big matches. This year it might involve a match featuring none other than the boss himself, Vince McMahon.

The chairman and CEO of WWE was announced for an appearance at the Pat McAfee show during the SmackDown broadcast this week.

According to John Pollock at Post Wrestling, McMahon’s appearance has been scheduled to “launch a program” with McAfee that will lead to something at WrestleMania.

When asked whether this program involving the 71-year-old billionaire will be billed as an official match, Pollock was told that it was “most likely.”

Vince McMahon At WrestleMania

If the WWE owner does end up wrestling at the show, it will be Vince McMahon’s first official match since his bout with CM Punk during a Raw episode back in 2012.

Mr. McMahon’s last match at the Show Of Shows was against Bret Hart during WrestleMania 26 in 2010. The match with Hart was his fifth official WrestleMania match.

Even if McMahon has not wrestled an actual match for a while, he has had numerous physical altercations since then. This includes confrontations with the likes of Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.