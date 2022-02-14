Watch: WWE’s Super Bowl Commercial for WrestleMania 38

WWE received some major visibility during the most-viewed sporting event of the year on Sunday night. Peacock reportedly paid for a WWE WrestleMania 38 advertisement to air during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

With the WWE Network moving to the Peacock streaming service domestically last year, the brand looked to hype up WWE’s biggest show of the year during what is always the biggest sporting event of the year.

During the pre-show for the Super Bowl, a 30 second advertisement aired for WrestleMania 38, which will of course air on Peacock in early April. Then, during the first half of the Super Bowl game itself, a 15 second spot aired promoting WrestleMania.

Both commercial feature the voice of Pat McAfee. You can view the 30 second advertisement below, which aired during the pre-game show.

Two matches have been confirmed so far for WrestleMania 38, which is just under two months away in Arlington, Texas at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar, while WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will wrestle Ronda Rousey.

Lesnar has a chance to make his match against Reigns a title vs. title match. Next Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, Lesnar will participate in the Elimination Chamber match for Bobby Lashley‘s WWE Championship. As the Top Rope Nation podcast first reported last week, Paul Heyman has been pushing hard for a title vs. title match at WrestleMania during creative meetings for several weeks now.

