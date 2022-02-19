Sunday, February 20, 2022
Updated WrestleMania 38 Card Following WWE Elimination Chamber

By Michael Reichlin
The card for WrestleMania 38 is starting to come together.

Elimination Chamber 2022 is in the books and the event brought a few changes to WWE‘s biggest show of the year.

Bianca Belair won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to become #1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship. That title is held by Becky Lynch, who successfully retained against Lita.

Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship once again by winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. In doing so, his match against Roman Reigns will now be Champion vs. Champion.

WrestleMania 38 Card

The following matches are now set for WrestleMania:

  • WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
  • Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
  • SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

