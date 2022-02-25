WrestleMania Changes, Rousey vs. Charlotte Set for Night 1

WWE will be making some changes to the WrestleMania 38 premium live event.

Since WrestleMania was expanded to two nights in 2020, the shows have been presented as “WrestleMania Night 1” and “WrestleMania Night 2.”

This year’s WrestleMania will instead feature “WrestleMania Saturday” and “WrestleMania Sunday.”

WWE has already begun using this new naming convention, so expect to hear the branding hammered home on television in the weeks ahead.

As the WrestleMania 38 card takes shape, WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey‘s match against Charlotte Flair will take place at WrestleMania Saturday.

WWE has yet to confirm that Rousey vs. Charlotte will be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, although this is what we expect to see.

WrestleMania 38 takes place over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The following is matches are confirmed for WrestleMania 38:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Winner Takes All: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair