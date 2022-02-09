WWE Experimenting With Cameramen Standing In The Ring During Matches

During last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, there were times when a camera operator was standing directly in the ring during a match. The performers would work around them as they wrestled. According to a report from PW Insider, this is something the company is experimenting with.

“Several readers who are at tonight’s WWE NXT taping have sent word (and photos) of a WWE camera operator entering and standing inside the ring while talents are wrestling with the talents working around the camera,” wrote Mike Johnson.

It was noted that this took place during the match featuring The Creed Brothers and the Grizzled Young Veterans as well as during other matches.

WWE’s production has been criticized by fans for frequent camera cuts during matches that make the show feel overly produced.

WWE NXT 2.0 2/8 Results

Last night’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the go-home show for next week’s Vengeance Day. Mandy Rose defended the NXT Women’s Championship, 2 Dusty Rhodes Classic semi-finals matches took place, and Tiffany Stratton’s father’s credit card was on the line when she faced Wendy Choo.

Quick Results: