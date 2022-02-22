WWE Teases Cody Rhodes Return On RAW

Cody Rhodes is widely believed to be returning to WWE shortly. WWE dropped multiple hints recently likely meant to foreshadow his return to the company on last night’s RAW.

Before last night’s show, The Miz Tweeted out that everyone is going to be really surprised by who he brings with him to RAW. Then during Miz TV, he referred to this person as being from a “fighting family” and also as “Dashing.” Then Logan Paul came out, however.

Rhodes was at one point referred to as “Dashing” Cody Rhodes for a period during his previous WWE run.

Cody Rhodes’ old theme music in WWE was named “Smoke and Mirrors.” WWE then used the term “Smoke and Mirrors” when referring to Edge.

There's no smoke or mirrors about it … @EdgeRatedR is ready to make more #WrestleMania magic this year!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q7DlF9OCPc — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

Cody Rhodes is a former 2x Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He also held tag team gold in the company 6x, twice with Ted DiBiase Jr., twice with Goldust, once with Drew McIntyre, and once with Hardcore Holly. Rhodes’ 257 days spent with the Intercontinental title split amongst two reigns ranks him 23rd out of 87 all-time in that category. He is also a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, ROH World Champion, and 3x TNT Champion.

Rhodes was also awarded “Worst Gimmick” from the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2015 for his Stardust character.