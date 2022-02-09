WWE NXT Results (2/8): Ziggler Shows Up, Women’s Title Bout, Dusty Rhodes Classic

The February 8, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on Syfy from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Creed Brothers def. Grizzled Young Veterans

Tiffany Stratton def. Wendy Choo.

Pete Dunne def. Draco Anthony.

LA Knight def. Sanga.

Sarray def. Dakota Kai.

MSK def. Blade/Enofe

Mandy Rose def. Kay Lee Ray to retain NXT Women’s Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sarray vs. Dakota Kai

Sarray vs. Dakota Kai was set up when Sarray returned with a new look and a new attitude.

Last week, Kai confronted Sarray, who dedicated her first win to her grandmother. Kai said she didn’t care about Sarray’s lineage and stated that the sun will always set, no matter the changes.

The match was decent with Sarray going over with her finisher.

LA Knight vs. Sanga

LA Knight vs. Sanga in a singles match took place. Grayson Waller and Knight have been feuding for several weeks as Waller attacked him in a parking lot once.

The match saw Knight fight from underneath. After Waller took off the turnbuckle padding, Knight sent Sanga into it then hit a neck breaker for the win. Post-match, Waller tried to attack Knight, but Knight laid him out with his finisher.

Women’s Title Bout

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Kay Lee Ray on this show.

Last week, Ray appeared to kidnap Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne before throwing cake and spaghetti on Rose. She threatened her with a baseball bat until she agreed to a title match on this show.

The match was saved for the main event. Ray hit an outside dive early in the match. They went back and forth and did some near falls near the finish. There was some outside interference by Dolin and Jayne. Rose hit her finisher for the win. Post-match, Io Shirai ran out to make the save for Ray.

Dusty Tag Classic Match #1

MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in the semi-finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The match was short as it was the co-main event and they just did a bunch of spots. MSK went over when they hit their finisher.

Dusty Tag Classic Match #2

The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans in the semi-finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The match opened the show. At one point, Brutus was sent throat first into the steel part of the ring frame and he sold his throat. The Creed Brothers made a comeback only for GTV hitting an outside dive then a doomsday device for a near fall. The Creed Brothers hit their tag team finisher for the win.

As a result, they will now face MSK in the finals of the tournament.

Let’s Meet

Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar met for a “Championship Summit” segment to hype their NXT Title match on next week’s Vengeance Day episode.

Bron said that he respects Santos, but he’s going to beat him and there’s nothing Santos can do about it. Bron wanted to fight right then. Santos said he doesn’t expect anything less from someone so new. Santos said he’s pulling all the strings and he has everything under control. Santos said he will put an end to Bron’s career before it starts.

Dolph Ziggler came out to the ring and said what a night, what a moment with these two wanting to fight until he showed up. He congratulated Bron for knowing how to use Twitter. Dolph said that he works Tuesday’s now with a bonus. He said that he’s not paid by the hour and asked who Bron was. Bron said he’s the champ and would handle Dolph after he’s done with Santos. Dolph said that’s what a rookie would do. Dolph rattled off his accomplishments, but is missing one title and that’s the NXT Championship. He said that he’s in the head of Bron.

Tommaso Ciampa came out and said what a moment it was for Ziggler to be in NXT. He said Dolph as the NXT Champion is a hard pass. Santos said once he becomes champ then he will handle Ciampa and Ziggler. Dolph said that Ciampa thinks NXT is his home and wants to know when it ends. Ciampa kicked him in the face and cleared the ring. They brawled to the backstage area. Legado Del Fantasma jumped Bron and put him through a table.