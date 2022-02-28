WWE Planning On “Smoke & Mirrors” For Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 Match

Fans have been wondering about how Vince McMahon’s return to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38 is going to be booked as he is putting his health at risk by taking bumps at 76-year-old.

He also hasn’t taken bumps in years, but it turns out that WWE is planning to avoid the Chairman from taking many bumps when he wrestles Pat McAfee at the show in Dallas, Texas.

Dave Meltzer reported today on F4WOnline.com that it will be a “smoke and mirrors” match. This would mean there could be various things happening in the match such as outside interference so the person helping McMahon would take the majority of the bumps.

WWE did this for Bret Hart in 2010 at WrestleMania 26 in his match against McMahon. Since November, WWE has booked Austin Theory in backstage segments with McMahon and Theory looks up to McMahon as a mentor in storyline in addition to trying to impress the boss.

Meltzer also stated that WWE is doing some out-of-the-box things this year because they know they need to increase ticket sales as they have more than 20,000 unsold tickets for both nights of the show. Thus, with McMahon wrestling and the company trying to get Steve Austin to return to the ring for a match against Kevin Owens, it should increase sales.

As noted, the storyline will kick off this Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show when McMahon makes an in-studio appearance.