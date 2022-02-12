WWE WrestleMania 38 Commercials To Air During Super Bowl LVI

WWE is slated to have a presence during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI broadcast. WWE told employees on Friday that “multiple” commercials for WrestleMania 38 will air during the Super Bowl, according to PWinsider.com.

Recent Peacock commercials have highlighted WWE programming. It’s unclear whether the Peacock ads on Sunday will be dedicated WWE WrestleMania commercials, or simply ads for the Peacock streaming service.

The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. and will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This makes sense as this year’s Super Bowl airs on NBC and Peacock as Peacock houses the WWE Network in the United States.

The stadium is also scheduled to host WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey have been the only matches confirmed for WrestleMania 38. WWE has been building towards next Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event so once that show is over, the company will have over a month to build towards its biggest show of the year.

WWE’s last Super Bowl ad aired in 1999, as seen below: