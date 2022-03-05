Asuka Mocks Reports About Her WWE Return Status

Asuka is once again calling out rumors about her status with WWE.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been the subject of a great deal of speculation. Her most recent match for WWE took place at Money in the Bank 2021. When she wasn’t seen on television for weeks, then months, fans began to wonder about her condition.

Back in August 2021, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Asuka was healthy to compete, but left a Raw taping early because she wasn’t being used. Asuka denied the report, calling it “totally wrong” and a fake story.

“Nothing has been revealed,” wrote Asuka last summer. “That information is totally wrong. Really different. Completely different. Everything is different. I would like to ask the information provider. Don’t make a fake story.”

It later came out that Asuka had shoulder surgery and also got some new teeth implanted.

I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth?

Thank you Dr. Byron M Blasco????? pic.twitter.com/eCsfEpfthd — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) August 31, 2021

The latest report from Asuka comes from PWInsider, which stated that the hope was for her to return in February but “obviously there’s been nothing for her creatively.”

The 3x WWE Women’s Champion has emerged to once again debunk incorrect rumors about her

Let me know the percentage of news rumors that are correct. pic.twitter.com/59MnYFvKDv — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2022

Whenever she does return, Asuka is sure to make a big impact on WWE’s women’s division. A lot has transpired since we last saw Asuka on television. WWE has released many female competitors, including Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, Toni Storm, Tegan Nox and more. We’ve also seen the returns of Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.