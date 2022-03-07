CM Punk Breaks Down In Tears Discussing Tony Khan’s Purchase Of ROH

CM Punk was feeling quite emotional in the aftermath of Tony Khan purchasing AEW and his entrance at Revolution.

Back in Oct. 2021, ROH shocked the wrestling world by announcing a “reconceptualizing” period. The company released all of its talent and planned on resuming operations in the spring of 2022.

Little did anyone know, the company would be purchased by AEW’s head honcho. On the March 2 episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that he is now the new owner of Ring of Honor.

CM Punk Gets Emotional

Longtime CM Punk fans got a pleasant surprise when he walked out to his old ROH theme song for his dog collar match with MJF at Revolution. Punk even donned his ROH gear.

Calling back to his ROH days, @CMPunk is walking out to his old theme, ‘Miseria Cantare’ by @AFI!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/UwFXJILJfa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

During the AEW Revolution post-event presser, CM Punk talked about the significance of Tony Khan purchasing ROH and things got emotional.

Emotional CM Punk talks about what it means that ROH and his legacy will live on!#aew #AEWRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/YoNWErsTv2 — Travis Bukowski (@TravisBukowski) March 7, 2022

“I mean it was pretty important. I loved ROH so much, you know? I can’t explain how happy I am that my footage is in good hands.

“It’s just good to know that it’s in the hands of somebody who will treat it well. I literally feel like my baby is in somebody’s hands that I know will raise the child the right way and do good things with it.

“It won’t get made into just some tab on a sh*tty, confusing app that’s hard to navigate and the boys don’t get paid anything off it, you know what I mean?”

Punk wrestled for ROH from 2002 through 2006. He is a former ROH World Champion and won the tag team titles twice under the promotion. Punk is a 2022 inductee in the ROH Hall of Fame.

