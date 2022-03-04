Conflicting Reports Surface On Potential Thunder Rosa Injury

Depending on who you believe, Thunder Rosa is either hurt going into AEW Revolution or is perfectly fine.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Thunder suffered an injury of some sort during her tag team match on the go-home episode of Dynamite. There weren’t much more details given in the report.

During the match, Thunder teamed with Mercedes Martinez to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Thunder ended up pinning Britt for the victory.

Thunder Rosa Injured? Not So Fast

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select followed up on Meltzer’s report. He says that sources have told him that they “vehemently” deny the claim that Thunder Rosa was injured during the tag team match.

It’ll be interesting to see what the real story is but for now, Thunder is set to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday night (March 6).

Going into Sunday’s PPV, many had been assuming that this was Thunder’s time to win the championship. After her pinfall victory over Britt in the tag match on Dynamite, many are singing a different tune.

