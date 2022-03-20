Gable Steveson Defends NCAA Championship, Leaves Shoes On The Mat

WWE Raw star Gable Steveson has successfully defended his NCAA championship, becoming a two times champion in the process.

The amateur wrestling star faced Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz in the finals on Saturday. The match took place in Detroit.

The Apple Valley native snapped his opponent down the mat in the opening seconds of the match. This gained him the lead which he would not lose till the end.

Gable Steveson established a 4-1 advantage with another takedown late in the first period. One more takedown in the second period then ensured his 6-2 victory in the championship match.

The heavyweight star hugged his coach and gave the crowd his signature backflip as his victory celebration. After that, Steveson took off his shoes and left them in the center of the mat, indicating the end of his collegiate career.

WWE sent out an official statement on Gable Steveson’s win. People from the company, including Triple H also congratulated him on Twitter:

Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE in September 2021. The Olympic Gold Medalist was drafted to the Raw brand and he has made a few on-screen appearances for the company since then. Though his contract officially begins in May when he graduates from college.