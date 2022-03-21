Gable Steveson Says He’ll Be At WrestleMania 38

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is headed to WrestleMania.

Steveson won his second NCAA wrestling championship for the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. He left his boots on the mat after the match, indicating the end of his storied amateur wrestling career.

Steveson has confirmed to Sports Illustrated that he’ll be in attendance for WrestleMania 38.

“I plan on going to WrestleMania,” he said. “That’s the first time WWE fans will see me and what I’m about. I’m going to put my heart out there.”

Steveson says there are a few people in WWE who reach out to check in on him, including Paul Heyman, Triple H and Brock Lesnar.

“Paul Heyman is always like the first one to text, and that means a lot. He always reaches out and makes sure I’m good. Paul “Triple H” Levesque checks up on me, and so does Brock Lesnar. They’ve shown me a lot of love and respect.”

Gable Steveson in WWE

The 21-year-old wrestling machine will be joining WWE as a full-time Superstar very soon. He signed with WWE in September 2021 and was drafted to the Raw brand a few months ago in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Expect to see Gable Steveson’s latest NCAA tournament win mentioned on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Steveson has already made several appearances on WWE television, including SummerSlam 2021 and an episode of WWE Raw December 13th.