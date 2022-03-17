News On Joey Janela’s Backstage Heat In AEW

Joey Janela has not wrestled for AEW since January. His absence had made many fans wonder about his status with the promotion.

The AEW star himself mentioned in an interview that he might have heat backstage for an incident where he injured Eddie Kingston with a superkick.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider provided some update on it. He confirmed that Janela’s suspicion was right. The injury which delayed Kingston’s feud with Chris Jericho got him heat backstage:

“There was a lot of heat on him for the Kingston injury, as it prevented Kingston from traveling for several weeks and changed plans for TV and the Jericho feud as the promotion waited for Kingston to heal.

The report also noted that apart from Kingston, the internal belief among AEW officials is that several other talents have been hurt while working with Janela.

The Bad Boy has not been brought in since AEW’s TV taping in Charlotte, North Carolina. His current contract expires in late April and the hardcore star is not expected to be utilized again before that.

AEW has the policy of not releasing talents mid-contract and letting the deals expire instead. As of right now, a contract renewal for Joey Janela seems very unlikely.