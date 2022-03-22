Johnny Gargano Set to Make First Post-WWE Appearance

Johnny Gargano is set to make his first public appearance outside of WWE since his departure from the company back in December.



Johnny Wrestling will appear at the annual WrestleCon convention during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, TX.

The former NXT Champion took to Twitter to announce his appearance at the wrestling convention. Gargano wrote: “Doing signings at Axxess was one of my favorite parts of WrestleMania weekend (so much so that I would always ask to do extra sessions if someone couldn’t do it) Believe it or not.. I’ve never done a @wrestlecon! So it felt like a good time.. Excited to see all of you in Dallas!”

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 21, 2022

Gargano let his WWE contract expire, which made him a free agent. He had chose to allow his contract expire so that he could be at home with his wife, Candice LeRae, as they were expecting their first child. Their son, Quill Lewis Gargano, was born in February 2022.

As far as the wrestling ring goes, there is no update on where and when he will be seen in it. However, Gargano seems to be focused on spending his time with his wife and his son for now. With him making a public appearance for the first time, it’s likely that we would hear about his plans soon.

Johnny Gargano was one half of the tag team DIY in NXT with Tommaso Ciampa. They won the NXT Tag Team Championships once. The both would go on to feud with each other, and fans would remember it as one of the most entertaining feuds on the brand. “The Heart and Soul of NXT” also captured the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship a record three times, making him the first ever NXT Triple Crown winner.