Johnny Knoxville Trolls Sami Zayn With Epic Prank

Johnny Knoxville is stepping up his psychological warfare against WrestleMania 38 opponent Sami Zayn.
Knoxville, who is celebrating his 51st birthday on Friday, reveals that Sami Zayn got a hold of his personal phone number and was “stalking him” with text messages.
The Jackass star isn’t one to be bullied, so he took matters into his own hands.
Knoxville reveals that he rented a plane to fly a banner over Los Angeles displaying Sami Zayn’s phone number.
“So today, for my birthday, I am flying his phone number over Los Angeles,” says Knoxville. “407-574-1532. See ya at WrestleMania, Shnookums.”
Here’s video of the stunt, courtesy of TMZ Sports:
The prank worked. Sami Zayn’s phone is blowing up with random people texting and calling his soon-to-be-changed mobile number.
Well played, Knoxville. Well played.
Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville will finally get their hands on one another at WrestleMania Sunday on April 3rd.