Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For KO Show Segment At WWE WrestleMania

Kevin Owens has issued the offer for Steve Austin to appear on his KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

It happened on WWE Monday Night Raw as Owens cut a promo about wanting to have the biggest KO Show ever and he needs a low-life from Texas to be his guest. He said no thanks to JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels. He said he has the perfect guest in mind and someone who is a broken shell of himself and just drinking beer all day.

He knocked this person for having bad knees and wearing braces. He asked if this person would need a walker to get out of the ring. He said that he would like to give this person a Stunner people would talk about for years and pour beer on him. He said that he doesn’t think he has the guts to show up. Owens said he is calling out “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. WWE showed a graphic advertising a KO Show segment with a question mark next to Austin’s name.

It was first reported in February that WWE had made a significant overture towards the Hall Of Famer for an in-ring return in his home state of Texas with the reported opponent being Owens.

As of this past weekend, Austin has yet to agree to work the match.