Kevin Owens On Potential Rematch With Edge, His Retirement

Kevin Owens got the opportunity of a lifetime when he faced Edge last year. This cage match took place during the traditional post-Christmas Madison Square Garden Live Event on December 26. According to Owens himself, it was a match he will look back upon very fondly for a long time.

The former Universal champion talked about this during his interview with Ryan Satin on Out Of Character. Kevin revealed that he only got two days’ notice to prepare for the bout. He claimed that he certainly hopes to get a rematch with the Rated R Superstar, but even if he doesn’t, he will still look back at the MSG match very fondly:

“Man, that was awesome. We had two days’ notice. I found out on Christmas Eve, that that’s what was gonna happen. That was a real thrill. We’ve been talking about wrestling each other for so long since he came back. Who knows if we’ll get to do it again. I certainly hope we will get to do it again. But even if we don’t, main event of MSG in a cage and we rocked it, it was a lot of fun. Great times. [It’s] something I [would] look back on very fondly for a very long time for sure.”

Kevin Owens Got Emotional During Edge’s Retirement

The match was even more special for Kevin Owens because, at one point, he thought he will never get to wrestle Edge after his retirement in 2011. Owens has said that Edge’s return was one of the top 5 wrestling moments for him. During the talk, he recalled both, the time Edge retired, and then when he made his triumphant return during the 2020 Royal Rumble:

“I remember sitting on my couch watching him retire thinking it’s so awful it’s happening to him. I felt for him so much. Not just that but at the time I was so so hungry to get to WWE and get to wrestle so many of these guys, and he was just being taken off the list. So, to get to go back and then to get to move forward in the future and now get to [not only] wrestle him but just seeing him return was an unreal moment. I am so happy I was there for that.”

