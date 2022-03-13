Kevin Owens Promo Seemingly Cut from SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens was reportedly set for an in-ring promo during this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it was pulled.

Fightful Select recently reported that Owens was listed internally as having an in-ring promo on the show, but a video package ran instead.

They noted: “Kevin Owens was listed for an in-ring promo internally, but a video package ran instead. It was to be produced by Jason Jordan.”

The video package that would end up airing showed Owens challenging Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront him at WrestleMania 38.

Austin would of course accept the challenge, and The Rattlesnake is now set to appear on the show.

Kevin Owens WWE SmackDown

What Stone Cold will eventually end up doing remains to be seen, but we will see the Hall of Famer at the show.

It is not currently known why WWE opted to remove Owens from appearing live on the show, but the video package sold the story of the confrontation well enough anyway.

It is also not known if we’ll see Steve Austin on RAW or SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 38. It’s likely however that WWE will opt to keep the former WWE Champion off-screen until he appears in Dallas, Texas.