Stone Cold Will Answer Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania Invite Today

Kevin Owens has issued the offer for Steve Austin to appear on his KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

At the conclusion of this week’s WWE Raw, Owens came out and cut a promo about wanting to have the biggest KO Show at WrestleMania. Since WrestleMania 38 takes place from Texas, he wants a low-life Texan to be his guest.

Owens said no thanks to JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels. He said he has the perfect guest in mind. Someone who is a broken shell of himself and just drinking beer all day.

He knocked this person for having bad knees and wearing braces. He asked if this person would need a walker to get out of the ring. He said that he would like to give this person a Stunner people would talk about for years and pour beer on him. He said that he doesn’t think he has the guts to show up.

Of course, Owens said he was talking about Stone Cold Steve Austin. He officially called out the Texas Rattlesnake to show up at WrestleMania.

WWE showed a graphic advertising a KO Show segment with a question mark next to Austin’s name. The Owens & Austin segment will take place at WrestleMania Saturday.

Steve Austin will answer Kevin Owens’ invitation today (Tuesday) at 12pm (ET).

Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

With WrestleMania 38 taking place from Arlington, TX, it was a foregone conclusion that Stone Cold would be at WrestleMania in one capacity or another.

Back in February, news broke (via Fightful) that WWE had made a “significant overture” towards Austin to come out of retirement at WrestleMania. This seemed like a long shot, and thus far it does not look like Austin will be wrestling a sanctioned match. Instead, this will be a talking segment that will almost certainly lead to Austin exacting revenge on Owens.

Watch Kevin Owens call out Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear on the KO Show: