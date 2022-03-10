Lince Dorado On Why He Quit WWE: ‘They’re A Movie Company’

WWE let go a lot of stars for budgetary reasons last year. However, Lince Dorado was one of the few names who actually went ahead and asked for his release from the promotion. Per the former Lucha House Party member, he was very frustrated with the lack of collaboration in WWE’s storytelling. He couldn’t continue bringing the frustration home to his family, so he decided to quit the company.

The high flyer appeared on The Sessions with Renée Paquette. He discussed how he had a well-paying job with the promotion and it was difficult to quit. According to him, for somebody who loves pro wrestling, the job of showing up and doing what you were told was very easy. On the same time, it was very frustrating for someone who wanted to contribute more than that.

“Of course, it was difficult to say I quit, right? Because that’s ultimately what I did. I quit. I said, ‘this is not for me, because you’ll not fulfilling me creatively.’ The job was easy, Renee. The job is easy for somebody who loves pro wrestling, the job is easy, but [for] somebody who loves pro wrestling, the job is very frustrating.” said Lince Dorado, “Because WWE is not a wrestling company. They’re a movie company. Somebody who loves pro wrestling and understands that and wants to contribute, it’s frustrating.

I kept going home and bringing home back [that frustration], taking that frustration back on my family and being so secluded. Just not wanting to be around anybody. Even to the point of my kids, they know not to watch my matches. They don’t watch my matches [because] daddy loses. They’re just so numb to wrestling because of that feeling. It’s just frustrating. [With all that] I was like, ‘You know what? fuck that. I would never ever jeopardize my family’s integrity and mood because I feel like I’m not getting what I deserve or what we deserved.'”

