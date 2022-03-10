Matt Jackson: “Wrestling Has The Most Toxic Fanbase In The World”

The wrestling fans can be very tough on wrestlers or companies they do not like, and Matt Jackson recently had one such unpleasant experience with some fans. The AEW EVP appeared on the What Women Binge podcast. During the talk, he revealed that he recently lost one of his bags full of shoes:

“The other week, my brother’s bag disappeared. Entire bag, gone. He’s still — he’ll never get it back, like, the whole bag is gone and the number is erased so we think someone’s onto us now at the airports. Like, I think we did a little too much bragging online about, ‘Look, we have all these great expensive shoes‘. I think they found us.”

Matt Jackson went on to mention how wrestling has the most toxic fanbase in the world. While there are good fans, there are others who are only here to spread hate:

“Wrestling has the most toxic fanbase in the world. They’re the worst. Honestly, like, there’s a lot of good fans. The ones that love you, love you. But the ones that hate you, they hate you.”

The Young Bucks won a tag team casino battle royal during the March 2 episode of Dynamite to earn a shot at the tag team championships. However, they were unable to capture the championships during the Revolution PPV.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes