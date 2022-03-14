Kevin Nash Confirms Scott Hall Will Be Taken Off Life Support

Kevin Nash has posted a grim update on the situation with Scott Hall.

Wrestling fans were hit with some sad news over the weekend regarding the health of Hall. The former WWE and WCW legend developed complications from hip replacement surgery.

PW Torch reported that Hall suffered three heart attacks after a blood clot got loose and was put on life support.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kevin Nash has confirmed that Scott Hall will be taken off life support.

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very fucking sad.

“I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……a lot that disliked us.

“We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’

“As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See ya down the road Scott.

“I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

Hall and Nash were close friends and were known as “The Kliq” along with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Sean Waltman. Hall and Nash are often credited with helping WCW gain momentum in the “Monday Night Wars” back in 1996 when they jumped ship.

Along with Hulk Hogan, Hall and Nash formed the NWO. Many agree that the landscape of the wrestling business would’ve been quite different had Hall and Nash re-signed with WWE instead.

We at SEScoops wish Scott Hall’s loved ones all the best during this difficult time.