Report: WWE Working On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes

There have been conflicting reports on the status of Cody Rhodes but the latest word indicates that “The American Nightmare” is WWE-bound.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been working on creative plans for Cody. The plans are expected to be in motion soon barring a last-minute fallout between the two sides.

Conflicting Reports On Cody Rhodes

This goes against a recent report from Bodyslam.net, which claims that talks between Cody Rhodes and WWE “fizzled out.” The report also indicated that there was a possibility that Cody could make his way back to AEW.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced their departure from AEW back in February. Cody, Brandi, and Tony Khan all issued statements expressing gratitude for their time working together.

Reports claimed that Cody had grown unhappy with the loss in booking power. It was also said that he wanted a big enough contract that Khan wasn’t willing to pay.

Cody had been working without a contract since the end of 2021. Despite this, he won the TNT Championship but eventually dropped it to Sammy Guevara on the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.

